Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $548.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.11 and a 200-day moving average of $545.62.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

