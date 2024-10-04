Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000. Starbucks makes up 2.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.