Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.0 %

MANH stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $287.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

