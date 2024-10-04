Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 425.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Ross Stores by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $2,266,099.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,665.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

