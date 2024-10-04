Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 27,500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.2% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $202.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.