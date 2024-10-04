Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,097,000 after purchasing an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after buying an additional 409,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,981,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,568,000 after buying an additional 388,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.