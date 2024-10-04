Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC opened at $241.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

