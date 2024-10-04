British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Soraya Benchikh Acquires 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,727 ($36.48) per share, for a total transaction of £136.35 ($182.38).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,669 ($35.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £58.98 billion, a PE ratio of -431.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,805.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,547.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,994 ($40.05).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 58.88 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently -3,794.21%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

