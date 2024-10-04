Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 857.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,368,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,542,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $17,658,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $171.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.17 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.44. The company has a market capitalization of $800.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $52,950,238. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

