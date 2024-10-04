Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 954.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $52,950,238. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.17 and a twelve month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

