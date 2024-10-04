Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $606.40

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $606.40.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %
ADBE opened at $503.80 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.