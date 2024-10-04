Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $606.40

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $606.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $503.80 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

