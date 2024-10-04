Brokerages Set Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) PT at $21.70

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

ARDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

NYSE:ARDT opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

