Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $38.63

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $780.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

