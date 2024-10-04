Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Target Price at $68.69

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,398,000 after buying an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.