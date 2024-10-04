Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target at $79.00

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enova International

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $88.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $826,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,225.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.