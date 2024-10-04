Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $128.58

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59. Entergy has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

