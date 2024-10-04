Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $36.93

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

JD.com stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $22,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

