Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 459.40

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 459.40 ($6.14).

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.30) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.47) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 140.35 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($59,390.05). 51.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

