Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price at $117.00

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ MTSI opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.65, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
