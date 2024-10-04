Brokerages Set Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) PT at $18.33

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

