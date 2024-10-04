Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $50.25

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.
QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Qiagen stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
