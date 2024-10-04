Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $35.38

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066,000 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after acquiring an additional 876,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

