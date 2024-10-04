Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target at $115.00

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

