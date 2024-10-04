Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $38.08

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

