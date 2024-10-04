Brokers Issue Forecasts for Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Epsilon Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. White anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Epsilon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Epsilon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.