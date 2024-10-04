Brokers Issue Forecasts for KeyCorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of KEY opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 127.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

