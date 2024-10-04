Brokers Offer Predictions for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

CATX opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

