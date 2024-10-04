Brokers Set Expectations for Peabody Energy Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.