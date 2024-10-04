Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.96 and last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 6097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$217.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Brompton Split Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brompton Split Banc

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$86,100.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,519 shares of company stock worth $252,351.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Split Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Split Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.