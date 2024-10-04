Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

