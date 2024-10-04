Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.
Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05.
Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
Further Reading
