Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $43.30. 25,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 407,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at $83,551,186.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $5,033,569. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at $9,828,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Buckle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 60,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.