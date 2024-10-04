Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.