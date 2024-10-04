Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,160.44 ($42.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,528.18 ($47.19). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,522 ($47.11), with a volume of 769,467 shares traded.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.78) to GBX 2,800 ($37.45) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($36.12) to GBX 3,350 ($44.81) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($44.14) to GBX 3,380 ($45.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.80) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,182.50 ($42.57).

The company has a market cap of £11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,402.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,398.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,827.59%.

In other news, insider Jacky Simmonds purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,462 ($46.31) per share, with a total value of £50,025.90 ($66,915.33). Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.



Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

