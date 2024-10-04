Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.94.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.
BURL opened at $259.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
