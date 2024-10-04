Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 238,585 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $47,725,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $259.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

