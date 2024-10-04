Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $13.60. Burnham shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,810 shares trading hands.

Burnham Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter.

Burnham Dividend Announcement

Burnham Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

