CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $485.60.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $512.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $512.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. CACI International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.