CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. 402,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,168,000 after acquiring an additional 284,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in CAE by 103.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,027,000 after buying an additional 5,640,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CAE by 36.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 1,466,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $82,597,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

