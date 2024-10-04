Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6,568.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.67% of Caesars Entertainment worth $60,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

CZR stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

