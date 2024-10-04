Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.98.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CXB stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.63. 1,081,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,160. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.3934192 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.