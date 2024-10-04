Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

