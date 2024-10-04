Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

