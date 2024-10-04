Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 351.13% from the company’s current price.

TELA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

TELA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 12,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,072. The company has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 252.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

