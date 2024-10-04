Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$9.12. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 93,200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$862.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.08). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of C$428.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$424.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.