Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

