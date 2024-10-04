Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Gerdes Energy Research to “Neutral”

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.81.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273,153. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.