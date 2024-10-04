Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.20 and traded as high as C$15.38. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.07.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

