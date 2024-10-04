Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 718,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 478,759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 294,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after buying an additional 289,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,697,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 844.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGMU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 293,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.