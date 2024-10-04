Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cara Operations Limited (TSE:CARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.72 and traded as low as C$27.71. Cara Operations shares last traded at C$27.72, with a volume of 35,304 shares trading hands.

Cara Operations Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.72.

Cara Operations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Operations Limited operates and franchises full service restaurants. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Food Processing and Distribution, and central operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 1,272 restaurants, including 1,221 restaurants in Canada and 51 locations internationally under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, Burger's Priest, Pickle Barrel, Taverne Moderne, and The Keg restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Operations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Operations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.